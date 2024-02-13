Tata Motors slashes EV prices by up to Rs 1.2 lakh

Tata Motors has made a significant move in the electric vehicle (EV) market by slashing the prices of its Nexon and Tiago EV models by up to Rs 1,20,000. This price adjustment comes as a result of a slight decline in the costs of battery cells crucial for manufacturing these cars.

While the Tata Punch EV's prices remain unchanged, the reduction positions the Tiago EV with a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh, the Nexon EV starting at Rs 14.49 lakh, and the long-range Nexon EV starting at Rs 16.99 lakh in the Indian market.

In a statement released by Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM), Vivek Srivatsa, the Chief Commercial Officer, highlighted the significance of battery costs in the overall pricing of EVs. With recent softening in battery cell prices and anticipated further reductions, Tata Motors aims to directly pass on the benefits to customers.

Srivatsa explained that the company's mission to drive widespread adoption of EVs by enhancing their accessibility across the nation. He stated that at these adjusted prices, the Nexon EV and Tiago EV present even more compelling options for a broader customer base.

Experts emphasise that electric vehicles (EVs) hold immense potential for sustainable transportation, particularly in urban areas where pollution and congestion are significant concerns. However, despite soaring oil prices, buyers have been hesitant to transition to EVs. The primary deterrents cited are the high price tags associated with e-vehicles and the lack of a robust charging infrastructure network.