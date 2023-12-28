Elon Musk to visit Gujarat in Jan, as Tesla considers setting up EV plant

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is planning to visit India in January 2024, having received an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explore opportunities for investment in electric vehicles and the commercial space sector in India.

According to media reports, the negotiation with the Musk-owned automotive company for the establishment of its first EV manufacturing unit in India has reached its final stage and is likely to conclude soon.

An announcement related to a new Tesla unit in the state is likely to take place at the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit next month, reported the Ahmedabad Mirror.

Gujarat, with its strategic location and favourable business environment, has emerged as the "preferred destination for Tesla's manufacturing plans".

The state government has suggested Sanand, Becharaji and Dholera as potential sites for Tesla to set up its plant, per the Ahmedabad Mirror. Earlier, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu were also being considered by Tesla, which has since been engaged in intense negotiations with the Union government to seek concessions that would facilitate its entry into the Indian market.

Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal in November 2023 visited Tesla's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Fremont, California. He was "extremely delighted to see talented Indian engineers and finance professionals working at senior positions and contributing to Tesla's remarkable journey to transform mobility", he claimed in a post on X—the social media platform formerly called Twitter, coincidentally also helmed by (and controversially renamed by) Musk .

"Also proud to see the growing importance of auto component suppliers from India in the Tesla EV supply chain. It is on its way to double its components imports from India. Missed Elon Musk's magnetic presence and I wish him a speedy recovery," the Union minister had added on X.