The World Wide Web turns 30

Search engines like Google and DuckDuckGo help separate the wheat from the chaff in the seemingly endless flood of data and information. But the actors behind large digital corporations such as Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft above all pursue profit interests. And they do this by controlling the structure of the internet. This was something that Berners-Lee never intended. He could have patented his World Wide Web technology but he deliberately chose not to. The pursuit of profit was going against his vision of a free exchange of information.