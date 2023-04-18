Tim Cook launches Apple’s first retail store in India: Six services that make it officially different

In a significant development for Apple users in India, the company opened its new store in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on April 18. The Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Drive Mall store is the first to be inaugurated by Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is currently visiting India. A second store will open in Saket, Delhi, on April 20.

Tuesday morning saw over 300 people lined up outside the store, some having arrived overnight, to take photographs with CEO Tim Cook, who stressed the importance of the Indian market. The Indian web store started in September 2020 after Apple struggled to open stores there. Apple could not open a store earlier because India's foreign direct investment (FDI) restrictions required single-brand foreign merchants with over 51 per cent FDI to source 30 per cent of their products locally.

In August 2019, the restrictions were changed to count exports and contract manufacturing towards the 30 per cent local sourcing over five years, allowing Apple to operate stores in the country. Apple has made used local resellers in India before this.

The iconic black-and-yellow cabs unique to Mumbai inspired the store's design. Apple claims that the BKC store is its most sustainable store yet, featuring a dedicated solar array and operating on 100 per cent renewable energy. With zero reliance on fossil fuels, the store is operationally Apple’s most sustainable store ever set up.