Top 75 Indian brands experience 4% decline in combined value in 2023

The top 75 most valuable Indian brands have seen a 4 per cent decrease in their combined value amounting to $379 billion in 2023, compared to the previous year, according to a comprehensive brand report released by marketing data and analytics firm Kantar.

The report highlights the challenges faced by businesses and consumers in recent times, including supply chain disruptions, increasing interest rates, and market instability.

The Kantar BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands Report said, "The Kantar BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands this year has a combined value of USD 379 billion. This is 4 per cent lower than the value of the Top 75 a year earlier and reflects the strain that businesses and consumers have been under in recent times.”

In a comparative analysis, the report noted that the top 100 most valuable global brands experienced a significant 20 per cent decrease in value between 2022 and 2023.