UK aviation regulator seeks answers from AI over Dreamliner safety concerns

Britain’s aviation regulator has asked Air India to explain how a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which had been grounded in India for safety checks, was allowed to operate a flight from London, warning that failure to respond fully could invite regulatory action.

According to a report by Reuters, the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) raised concerns after an Air India pilot reported a fault in a fuel control switch on a Boeing 787-8 aircraft on 2 February. The issue was flagged after the aircraft operated flight AI132 and subsequently landed in Bengaluru, where it was grounded for inspection the same day.

Despite the reported fault, the aircraft later departed London on Sunday, prompting the UK regulator to seek clarification. In a letter dated Tuesday, the CAA warned Air India that it could take regulatory action against the airline and its Boeing 787 fleet if a comprehensive response was not submitted within a week.

The regulator has asked the airline to provide a detailed account of all maintenance work carried out to ensure the aircraft’s continued airworthiness before it was cleared for service. It has also sought a thorough root-cause analysis of the incident and a preventive action plan to avoid similar problems across Air India’s Dreamliner fleet.

In a statement, the CAA said it is standard practice for regulators to seek information following an aircraft incident and that such steps are part of routine safety assurance procedures.