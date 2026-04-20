US opens claims process for refunds on overturned Trump-era tariffs

A new system allowing businesses to reclaim billions of dollars in tariffs imposed under US president Donald Trump is set to go live, following a landmark court ruling that found the duties were introduced without proper authority.

CNBC reported that starting Monday morning, importers and customs brokers will be able to submit claims through an online portal managed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The move marks the first stage in what is expected to be a complex and lengthy reimbursement process.

The development follows a decision by the Supreme Court of the United States, which ruled in February that the former president had overstepped his constitutional powers by imposing sweeping import taxes. The court found that the use of emergency legislation to justify the tariffs was not lawful.

Although the ruling did not directly address repayments, a subsequent judgment by the U.S. Court of International Trade confirmed that affected companies are entitled to refunds, moneycontrol reported.

Officials estimate that more than 330,000 importers collectively paid around $166 billion in tariffs on tens of millions of shipments. However, not all claims will be processed immediately, as the initial phase focuses on more recent or unresolved payments.