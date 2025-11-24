US travel demand dips for Air India, but outlook remains strong: CEO

Air India has witnessed a decline in travel demand to the United States due to a mix of operational and market challenges, but the situation is temporary and the airline remains optimistic about long-term prospects, chief executive officer Campbell Wilson said on Monday.

North America remains one of Air India’s most important international markets. The Tata Group-owned carrier is currently restructuring its wide-body fleet — which includes Boeing 777 aircraft — as part of its ongoing transformation programme.

Responding to a question during a briefing, Wilson confirmed that demand on US routes has softened. “There are many factors at play, including airspace constraints, additional flying time, and refuelling stock needed at some place. There are also visa issues that cause a little bit of trepidation amongst people travelling to or from the US,” he said.

Air India currently serves six cities in North America — Newark, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Vancouver and Toronto — operating 51 weekly flights one way, using Boeing 777s and Airbus A350s.