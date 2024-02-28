What lies ahead for Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Paytm Payments?

With Vijay Shekhar Sharma stepping down from the board of Paytm Payments Bank, in the wake of stringent measures imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), questions about the future trajectory of the embattled financial institution have gotten louder.

Sharma’s resignation and the reconstitution of the board come at a very tumultuous time for Paytm Payments Bank.

Last month, the RBI announced a slew of curbs on the payments bank, barring it from accepting any deposits and from processing credit transactions or top-ups into any of its customer accounts due to persistent non-compliance issues and material supervisory concerns.

Initially, the central bank also prohibited Paytm from offering other banking services, such as UPI and fund transfers, after 29 February. It later extended some of these restrictions until 15 March.

Not only is the payments bank now grappling with regulatory scrutiny from the RBI, it is also on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations.

It is pertinent to note that Paytm Payments Bank is an associate of One97 Communications Ltd, the parent of Paytm, with Sharma holding a 51 per cent stake and the fintech giant holding the remaining 49 per cent. Following the RBI's actions, Paytm's shares too witnessed a sharp decline.

However, its stock has shown signs of recovery following further clarifications from the central bank on the issue. After emerging as the biggest gainer among new-age Indian tech stocks last week, Paytm shares hit the upper circuit and closed nearly 5 per cent higher at Rs 427.95 on the BSE on 26 February.