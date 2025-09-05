What happens to Giorgio Armani’s $12 billion fashion empire now?

The fashion world is in mourning following the death of Giorgio Armani, the designer who transformed elegance into a global language. Armani, who passed away on 4 September at the age of 91, leaves behind not only a timeless legacy of style but also a carefully designed succession plan for his billion-dollar empire.

Armani’s impact on fashion was seismic. Since founding his label in 1975, his sleek tailoring and understated sophistication reshaped the boardroom and the red carpet alike. From Hollywood to Milan, his name became synonymous with power dressing. His empire, now valued at around $12.1 billion, spans couture and prêt-à-porter lines, accessories, fragrances, hotels, restaurants, and even a basketball team.

Yet Armani was as private as he was powerful. He never married, had no children, and guarded his independence fiercely. But he was never without trusted companions — first Sergio Galeotti, his early business partner, and later Pantaleo (Leo) Dell’Orco, his long-time collaborator.

The succession plan revealed

Despite his discretion, Armani prepared meticulously for the inevitable. In 2016, he created new company bylaws and established the Giorgio Armani Foundation to safeguard the brand’s independence and values.

Control will now rest with six chosen heirs including his sister Rosanna, his nieces Silvana and Roberta, his nephew Andrea Camerana, and trusted confidant Dell’Orco, all of whom already hold senior roles in the company. The Foundation will oversee the group’s strategic direction, ensuring the Armani identity remains intact.

Crucially, Armani’s bylaws prohibit any stock market listing or merger for at least five years after his death, shielding the house from opportunistic takeovers. Beyond that, the board may consider an IPO or strategic partnership, but only under tightly controlled conditions.