Explainer: What the excise reduction means for petrol and diesel users

The government's move to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel has been projected as a move to shield consumers from rising global oil prices. However, a closer look suggests that the benefit may be limited, at least in the short term, with no immediate reduction in retail fuel prices.

No change where it matters most

Despite the Rs10 per litre cut in Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED), petrol and diesel prices at the pump remain unchanged. For consumers, this means no direct relief in daily expenses, even as headlines suggest otherwise.

Instead, the tax reduction primarily eases pressure on oil marketing companies (OMCs), which have been absorbing losses amid a sharp surge in global crude prices.

A shift in burden, not a reduction

By lowering excise duty, the government is effectively sharing part of the financial strain with OMCs rather than passing it on to consumers through higher prices. While this may help prevent an immediate price hike, it does not translate into savings for households.

Critics argue that the move is being framed as consumer relief, when in reality it is a fiscal adjustment to support state-run fuel retailers.

Why prices haven’t fallen

OMCs have been incurring steep losses, estimated at around Rs 24 per litre on petrol and Rs 30 per litre on diesel, due to elevated international crude prices. The duty cut helps narrow these losses, but does not eliminate them.

As a result, companies are unlikely to reduce retail prices unless global crude prices ease significantly.

Fiscal cost raises questions

The excise duty reduction comes at a substantial cost to government finances, with estimates suggesting a potential revenue loss of around Rs 1.5 lakh crore annually.