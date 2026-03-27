Congress says fuel duty cut applies to oil firms, not consumers at the pump

The Congress party on Friday criticised the government’s recent reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel, arguing that the move does not provide any tangible relief to consumers and instead creates a misleading perception of price cuts.

Party spokesperson Pawan Khera said reports suggesting a fall in fuel prices were inaccurate, as retail rates for both petrol and diesel remain unchanged.

“If you saw headlines about petrol and diesel prices coming down and assumed it would ease your expenses, you would be mistaken,” he said in a post on social media platform X. “Prices remain the same for both dealers and consumers.”

Mr Khera explained that the reduction applies to the “special additional excise duty”, a levy paid by oil marketing companies (OMCs) to the government, rather than a direct cut that would lower pump prices.

He argued that OMCs have been absorbing losses since the escalation of conflict in West Asia and that the government’s decision merely shifts a small portion of that burden away from them. “Relief exists only in the narrative, not in reality,” he added, accusing the government of attempting to “manufacture headlines”.

The Centre on Thursday announced a sharp reduction in excise duty, lowering it to Rs 3 per litre on petrol and scrapping it entirely on diesel.