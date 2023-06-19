Withdrawal of Rs 2000 note: SBI sees boost in consumption demand

On Monday, a report by the State Bank of India's Economic Research Department indicated that one of the significant advantages of the Centre's decision to withdraw the Rs 2,000 currency note could be an immediate boost in consumption demand.

The report prepared under the guidance of Dr. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India (SBI) said, "As per our estimate, consumption demand may be frontloaded by Rs 55,000 crore. Consumption could be boosted with the banknote remaining a legal tender, unlike demonetisation. Though RBI asked customers to deposit or exchange the Rs 2,000 notes, high-value amounts are expected to move towards high-value spends such as gold/jewellery, high-end consumer durables like AC, mobile phones, and real estate."