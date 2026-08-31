Zomato bans dishes containing analogue dairy products

Zomato has prohibited the sale of dishes containing analogue dairy products by restaurants listed on its platform, adopting a zero-tolerance policy amid increased regulatory scrutiny of food safety and adulteration.

The food delivery platform said on Monday that dishes declared by restaurant partners as containing analogue dairy would be removed immediately. Restaurants that fail to comply with the new requirements could also be delisted from the platform.

Restaurant partners have been directed to replace analogue products with natural dairy ingredients. Those unable to make the transition immediately have been asked to remove the affected dishes from their menus.

Zomato has also instructed restaurants to examine suppliers’ product labels and ingredient declarations to verify the composition of the products they use. The company said menu listings must accurately represent the ingredients served to customers.

“At Zomato, our core mission is better food for more people, and that means safeguarding customer health and upholding clear standards for what's listed and served by our restaurant partners,” Zomato CEO Aditya Mangla said.

“This policy reflects that commitment, one we're taking together with partners who share it,” he added.