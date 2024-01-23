"Better late than never": Farokh Engineer on BCCI Lifetime Achievement award

Engineer also had a brief fling with one-day internationals (five matches) and, after his retirement, he continued his exploits with Lancashire in county cricket and settled down in the UK for close to five decades now.

As someone who keeps himself abreast of the game in both India and England, Engineer played it somewhat safe in his assessment of the five-Test series starting on Thursday, 24 January: ‘’Mark my words, this current Indian team is collectively the best we have had — be it the batting strength, the quick bowling and the spin department apart from fielding."

‘’It’s very difficult to see them being defeated, but I must add in the same breath that the current England team under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have come in with an extremely positive frame of mind. I don’t think they will compromise on their Bazball approach. There could be an interesting battle on the cards,’’ Engineer added.

How feasible will Bazball be in Indian conditions? Engineer goes for a stumper there! ‘’Looking back, I can say I adopted such an approach decades back before such terms were in vogue. Those days, the bat would have a small sweet spot and you had to connect it there to send the ball flying. No offence meant, but I think the quality of bats, the safety equipment and of course covered wickets have made the job easier for the batters now,’’ he says

The significance of building an innings, however, is still not lost on this dasher of the yesteryears! ‘’In Test cricket, you have to look at building an innings — look at the greats like my friend Sunil (Gavaskar), Tendulkar or (Virat) Kohli. There is no other way!’’