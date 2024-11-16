Champions Trophy: Can incoming ICC chief Jay Shah broker a solution?

Going forward, what will be the fate of ICC Champions Trophy? There is no clear answer to the question after nearly a week of the news breaking that India will not visit Pakistan to play in the tournament in February-March.

What’s new, one may ask, since this had been a given in view of the Indian government’s stance on the ‘safety and security’ of their cricket team – and the history of them not crossing the border since the Mumbai terror attack in 2008.

The hopes of turning a corner could have arisen due to the fact that Pakistan had been to India to participate in three ICC tournaments since then, not to speak of the fact that BCCI strongman Jay Shah (son of Union home minister Amit Shah) taking over as the ICC chairman from December 1.

A number of options are being touted at the moment but pragmatism tells you that there can be no major ICC tournament as this one without a India-Pakistan face-off. It has been the sport’s biggest golden egg laying goose for several years now – and it will be the biggest challenge on the president elect’s desk to start his innings.

It will be interesting to see whether he can shed off his garb of the BCCI secretary and pull off the much-needed balancing act as the global body chief.