ICC Champions Trophy: Future tense as Pakistan refuses hybrid model this time

It seems future tense for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the elite eight-nation ODI tournament scheduled to be held in Pakistan in February-March next year. The official communication from the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) about not travelling to Pakistan following the Indian government’s diktat on the ‘safety and security’ of players is expected, but it has not gone down well with hosts Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Well placed sources in the PCB confirmed on Monday that the Pakistan government has backed the board’s demand on principle that their national cricket team should not henceforth engage with India in cricketing ties at any level, including the 2026 World T20 scheduled in India.

‘’The PCB had forwarded the ICC (International Cricket Council) mail about India’s decision to the government for further advice and are now sending a strongly worded response to the ICC. They feel the hybrid model (in which India plays its matches at a neutral venue like Dubai while the rest of the tournament stays in Pakistan) is not acceptable. The response will also demand that should India not travel to Pakistan, their matches should be treated as forfeited and points awarded to respective rivals,’’ the sources revealed.