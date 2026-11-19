First Test: No Siraj in India’s four-man pace attack? You must be joking
Trolls from experts to the man on the street mount as the workhorse fast bowler and Ravindra Jadeja are made to sit out the New Zealand test match
‘Shocking’, ‘baffling’—these are only some of the milder reactions heard during Day One of the first India-New Zealand test match at Wellington. As the day progressed, the chatter grew on how could the Indian cricket team management have gone into the match without Mohammed Siraj, their highest wicket-taker in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. And that too, in a playing XI loaded with four seamers.
From Sunil Gavaskar, former head coach Ravi Shastri to Aakash Chopra back home, everybody has very much the same question as they argued in their own ways about how the Hyderabadi pacer had been the biggest workhorse for the Indian attack ever since Jasprit Bumrah’s appearance had become sporadic due to ‘workload’ issues.
There is also considerable indignation at the way veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been made to sit out to make room for off spinner Washington Sundar—with the logic that his deliveries will turn into the surfeit of left handers in the Kiwi top order. One can still buy it as a tough decision on grounds of horses-for-courses, but there is no way one can fathom how a young Anshul Kamboj can share the new ball with Bumrah in place of Siraj.
One of the scathing bytes to sum up the call on the playing XI came, not surprisingly, from the plain speaking Ravichandran Ashwin who called it ''genuinely crazy". If truth be told, the Gautam Gambhir era has, in the recent past, sent out confusing signals about the clarity of thought in the dressing room for Tests—be it the away series in England last year, the two-Test series against WTC champions Proteas at home and now, in the high stakes series in New Zealand.
Could it be an undue hurry to bring about a transition in the Test squad, which saw the exit of some of the senior pros in a cluster? How does one also explain the fascination for preferring the so-called allrounders in place of specialists in the playing XI, which makes a Sundar bat at number three? A position where India’s recent predecessors had been Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara!
However, the decision to keep Siraj out for the ongoing Test outdoes them all and the trolls from experts to the man on the street seem equally spontaneous. Let’s reflect on the explanations offered for making Siraj and Jadeja sit out—skipper Shubman Gill indicated at the toss that the thinking was Kamboj and Akash can bat a bit more at eight and nine, respectively. Add to this the India captain’s earlier reflection that his choice of the pace quartet will be determined by those who can ‘hit the deck’ hard once the movement off the seam recedes with number of overs.
If the second factor actually weighed in the team management’s minds, then one must say that it’s a case of overthinking. Here’s somebody who has never complained about workload and has in fact risen above himself whenever Bumrah was not available, taken more than 90 Tests in SENA countries—including a career-best six for 15 on a helpful track in South Africa. Last year, he was literally bowled to death in England but still came up with a nine-wicket haul at the last Test in Oval to help India level the series 2-2.
Jadeja, who at 37 had been one of the most undervalued performers over the years, had registered 516 runs to be the third highest scorer in England last year after Gill and K.L. Rahul. Surely, the Indian tour management needs to come up with a better explanation of their selection of the playing XI in the first Test.