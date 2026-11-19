‘Shocking’, ‘baffling’—these are only some of the milder reactions heard during Day One of the first India-New Zealand test match at Wellington. As the day progressed, the chatter grew on how could the Indian cricket team management have gone into the match without Mohammed Siraj, their highest wicket-taker in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. And that too, in a playing XI loaded with four seamers.

From Sunil Gavaskar, former head coach Ravi Shastri to Aakash Chopra back home, everybody has very much the same question as they argued in their own ways about how the Hyderabadi pacer had been the biggest workhorse for the Indian attack ever since Jasprit Bumrah’s appearance had become sporadic due to ‘workload’ issues.

There is also considerable indignation at the way veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been made to sit out to make room for off spinner Washington Sundar—with the logic that his deliveries will turn into the surfeit of left handers in the Kiwi top order. One can still buy it as a tough decision on grounds of horses-for-courses, but there is no way one can fathom how a young Anshul Kamboj can share the new ball with Bumrah in place of Siraj.