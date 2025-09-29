Rauf is unfortunately a run machine as bowler against India: Wasim Akram

Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram did not hold back his criticism of pacer Haris Rauf following India’s thrilling five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, 28 September. India registered their third win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the tournament, with Rauf’s expensive spell coming under heavy scrutiny.

Rauf, who has been in the spotlight for controversial on-field gestures, conceded 50 runs in just 3.5 overs, including the winning runs by India’s Rinku Singh, which sealed the match. Speaking to official broadcasters after the final, Akram sharply criticised Rauf, labeling him a “run machine as a bowler, especially against India.”

“He’s unfortunately a run machine as a bowler, and especially against India. I’m not criticising him alone — the whole country is criticising him. He doesn’t play red-ball cricket, so he won’t improve. If he’s not going to play, you don’t want a player in your team who refuses to play red-ball cricket. At least play four or five first-class games,” Akram said on Sony Sports.