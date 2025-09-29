Rauf is unfortunately a run machine as bowler against India: Wasim Akram
Pakistan cricket legend says Rauf’s limited experience in red-ball cricket affects his temperament in high-pressure games
Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram did not hold back his criticism of pacer Haris Rauf following India’s thrilling five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, 28 September. India registered their third win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the tournament, with Rauf’s expensive spell coming under heavy scrutiny.
Rauf, who has been in the spotlight for controversial on-field gestures, conceded 50 runs in just 3.5 overs, including the winning runs by India’s Rinku Singh, which sealed the match. Speaking to official broadcasters after the final, Akram sharply criticised Rauf, labeling him a “run machine as a bowler, especially against India.”
“He’s unfortunately a run machine as a bowler, and especially against India. I’m not criticising him alone — the whole country is criticising him. He doesn’t play red-ball cricket, so he won’t improve. If he’s not going to play, you don’t want a player in your team who refuses to play red-ball cricket. At least play four or five first-class games,” Akram said on Sony Sports.
Akram elaborated that Rauf’s lack of exposure to the longer format had hindered his ability to handle pressure in high-stakes matches.
“The control is not there because he doesn’t play red-ball cricket. PCB has to sit down and think—if you’re not playing red-ball cricket, thank you very much. You want to improve your length, and his run-up—he’s not the smoothest. I was talking to Waqar (Younis), and I asked, how come he hasn’t fixed the run-up in the last four or five years? He said he doesn’t play red-ball cricket,” Akram added.
Despite Pakistan’s struggles, India’s Tilak Varma rose to the occasion, scoring an unbeaten 69 to guide his team to victory under immense pressure. His composed performance, alongside contributions from Shivam Dube and the Indian bowling unit, ensured India lifted the trophy for the ninth time, continuing their dominance over arch-rivals Pakistan in the tournament.
With IANS inputs
