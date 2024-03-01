EXCLUSIVE! Jaiswal–Jurel: How the Rajasthan Royals groomed the duo

The impact that Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel have already made during the ongoing Test series against England—with one match still to go, in Dharamsala—has not stopped creating ripples.

These two young, quality performers are tipped to serve Indian cricket for a long, long time — and a certain Zubin Bharucha cannot keep calm about it.

The High Performance Director of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, who played his part in spotting these two exceptional talents when they were uncut diamonds and helped groom them, credits the ecosystem that the Royals' management has been able to create.

‘’Yes, it’s definitely satisfying to see the duo excel. But, to be honest, our goals are far greater, as we strive to create the ecosystem in our High Performance Centre in Jaipur, where the players can become the best versions of themselves," said Bharucha, a former Mumbai player himself, who has been a part of the Royals’ journey from the first edition of the IPL, in tandem with the legendary Kumar Sangakkara, their Director of Cricket.

"There has been a complete buy-in from our management in terms of providing the infrastructure and personnel to produce world-class cricketers — and we are glad that the formula is starting to work,’’ he added.