ICC World Cup: Like it or not, umpires’ call the last call in DRS

Does an umpires’ call still have a place in the technology-driven decision review system (DRS)?

We certainly haven't heard the last of this debate nearly 15 years after the system was first put into place, to eliminate the chances of error of judgement on the part of umpires!

And therein lies the catch. What does it mean when one has to fall back on human judgement when the use of technology is proving to be ‘inconclusive’?

It’s been the talking point — or raging point, if you will — again since the thrilling South Africa–Pakistan game on Friday, 27 October, where a couple of match-defining LBW calls were made based on the umpires’ judgement, leading to a lot of frustration across parties.

No doubt, Pakistan — the losing side on Friday — is hurting the most amongst them, as the crucial appeal against Tabraiz Shamsi eventually cost them the match by one wicket. Struggling to stay afloat in the tournament, the green shirts came agonisingly close to inflicting a defeat on the in-form South Africa team. It could have seriously resuscitated their chances...