IND v ENG: Big question mark on Kohli for last 3 Tests

A Test win often eases a lot of pressure on the coach and captain, but Rahul Dravid seemed ill at ease while fielding a few pointed questions yesterday, 5 February, in Visakhapatnam.

The uncomfortable queries were not about the team's on-field performances, but about the availability of Virat Kohli for the remaining three Tests against England—and the conundrum of Ishan Kishan.

Now that there is a eight-day gap before the third Test in Rajkot, beginning 14 February, the selectors are not really in a hurry to announce any modification in the squad. However, it has been learnt that there is a distinct possibility that the master batter, who had pulled out of the first two Tests owing to "personal reasons", may not be available for the entire Test series.

Asked about it, Dravid presented his own defensive bat: ‘’I think it’s best to ask the selectors. I am sure they are the best people to answer ahead of the team selection for the next three Tests. We will get to that. I am sure there will be selection over the next few days. We will connect with him and find out.’’