IND v ENG: The end of Kohli–Anderson duels?

It’s time for the India–England Test rivalry to resume in Rajkot on Thursday, 14 February, after a rather long break—but there is certainly a lingering feeling of emptiness among fans.

The series is rather interestingly poised at 1-1, but the chance to see a last dance between Virat Kohli and the ageless James Anderson is now gone, with the former being unavailable for the remaining three Tests.

The Kohli–Anderson duel has been one of the most valuable match-ups in contemporary cricket — with the Sultan of Swing, now 41, on a record sixth tour of India.

Just ponder this: It was Anderson who was a vital cog in the wheel more than a decade back, when England won their last Test series in India under Alastair Cook. Back then, it was Anderson who had the measure of the great Sachin Tendulkar.

Now, only five wickets shy from being the first pace bowler to reach the landmark of 700 Test wickets, there is every possibility that the defining moment for Anderson may come in Rajkot, Ranchi or Dharamsala.

The master bowler looked in fine fettle, with good rhythm and control even on a flat deck at Visakhapatnam, finishing with figures of 25-4-47-3 and 10-1-29-2. The way he induced an edge from his bunny, Shubman Gill, in the first innings for a caught behind and the way he cleaned up Rohit Sharma in the second showed how dangerous he can be even in these conditions.