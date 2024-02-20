IND v ENG: Time to temper the Bazball?

One doesn’t need reminding that the former England captain’s strengths have been technique and patience, which have yielded him 30 Test centuries and the stature of a modern great — with 50-plus averages in India, Sri Lanka and the UAE.

Once Bazball came into play, however, Root’s aggregate plummeted — to 202 runs in the last 11 innings in Asia. With Jonny Bairstow woefully out of form, the England middle order now wears a fragile look.

However, they still seem mulish about carrying on in the same gung-ho style, which amounts to flirting with disaster — and smacks a tad of misplaced arrogance.

Take the second Test, for example: at the end of the third day, James Anderson had asserted that his team would chase down the required 322 runs in 60–70 overs. Eventually, they lost the game by 106 runs.

Ben Duckett was still just as bullish on their strategy last week, though, declaring ‘’the more the better when talking about targets".

Much as the Stokes–McCullum duo might shrug off their worst Test defeat since 1934, it has not gone down well with their former captains — and it’s unlikely that the sizeable Barmy Army travelling with them will take a different view of it. While the likes of Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain are not asking them to overhaul their attitude entirely, their plea is to bring in a degree of prudence—and tailor its application to the situation the team finds itself in.

'This is the worst defeat (England has suffered) under (Ben) Stokes and Brendon McCullum. They cannot take the aggressive route at every opportunity, they have to pick their moments,' Vaughan wrote for the telegraph.co.uk.

'Bazball is about being attacking but it is also about soaking up pressure,' Hussain wrote on Sky Sports.