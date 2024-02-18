Ind vs Eng: India set up biggest-ever Test win, take 2-1 series lead

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s sensational double hundred found harmonious co-existence with the stunning craftiness of five-wicket man Ravindra Jadeja as a ruthless India demolished a wasteful England by a record 434 runs on the fourth day of the third Test in Gujarat's Rajkot on Sunday.

England resisted their desire to play ‘Bazball’, but the Indian bowlers led by Jadeja (5/41) were an irresistible force, as they hustled out the tourists for 122 in their second innings while chasing an improbable 557-run target.

India now leads the five-match series 2-1. This was also India’s biggest win in Test cricket in terms of runs, bettering the previous 372-run win over New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in 2021.

Jaiswal’s unbeaten 214 off 236 balls, in which he equalled the highest number of sixes (12) in a Test innings, was the cornerstone of India’s second-innings total of 430 for 4 declared, which gave it a massive lead of 556 runs earlier in the day.

It was also a perfect platform for Jadeja to weave his magic as England’s claims of fancying themselves in big chases through an aggressive approach came to nothing. As India’s plan of attacking the wickets took the wind away from the sails of England, its top order crumbled without any significant contribution.