Ind vs Eng: Young India shines with the old in rousing team effort

It’s quite tempting to draw parallels between India’s emphatic 4-1 Test series win against England’s Bazballers and them rallying to tame Australia in their backyard in the 2020-21 series. Both saw an under-strength Indian squad rising to the occasion against quality opposition, though getting the better of the Aussies at Melbourne and breaching the fortress at Gabba after that 36 all out was like scaling a different peak altogether.

The similarity, if any, lay in discovering the core of a young India which can serve Test cricket for years to come. If there were unlikely heroes Down Under in a Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill or Mohammed Siraj, it’s been more conspicuous this time with 22-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal taking his consistency to a different plane to emerge as the top scorer (712 runs) while debutants like Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal or seam bowler Akash Deep vindicated the faith shown by the team management.

Four debutants in one Test series is as rare as they come in Indian cricket, with compelling circumstances like the unavailability of Virat Kohli or Jasprit Bumrah or injury to K.L. Rahul often throwing up these opportunities.

However, the difference between most of India’s series wins at home and this one was the way each team member put up his hand to win the critical sessions — be it Bumrah’s six-wicket haul on a flat track in the second Test in Vizag, the twin centuries of captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja in the face of an early crisis in Rajkot, or the priceless 90 from Jurel and his match-saving partnership with Kuldeep Yadav in Ranchi.