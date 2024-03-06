IPL 2024: Can the Sunrisers captaincy be a crown of thorns for Pat Cummins?

It was hardly a surprise when Sunrisers Hyderabad announced Pat Cummins, Australia’s World Cup winning skipper, as their captain for IPL 2024 season. The million dollar question that follows, however, is: can Cummins, their fourth leader in three years, bring a turnaround in the fortunes of the underwhelming Orange Army?

The last year or so had been too good to be true for the 30-year-old pace ace, who had once surmounted a career-threatening injury, as he had hardly put a foot wrong both as a captain and a performer. The 50-overs World Cup win in October-November was like an icing on the cake on the back of his team’s World Test Championship crown and then retaining the Ashes while he finished the year with a Player of the Match in the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan.

The impact of the personal and collective triumph was so overwhelming that he was adjudged the ICC Player of the Year, ICC Cricketer of the Year as well as nominated captain of ICC’s Test team of the Year. A staggering payday followed when Sunrisers broke the bank with a bid of Rs 20.25 crores ($ Aus 3.6 million) in the IPL auction in mid-December, which made him the second costliest player in the league’s history after old colleague Mitchell Starc.

A second look at the first two weeks’ IPL fixtures released so far will reveal that a match-up between Cummins and Starc could be on the cards on the very second day of the 2024 season (23 March) when Kolkata Knight Riders host Sunrisers at the Eden Gardens on 23 March. There could be many a slip between the lip and the cup for it to happen, but it certainly makes for a lipsmacking build-up.