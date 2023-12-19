IPL auction: Are Starc, Cummins worth a price tag of Rs 20 crore-plus?

There was always a possibility that Australia’s World Cup-winning trio of captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Player of the Final Travis Head would attract a fierce bidding war at the IPL mini auction in Dubai.

It’s just that not many could gauge that the sky would be the limit.

It was a dramatic Tuesday afternoon that saw the record for "most expensive IPL player" being broken twice in the space of one hour!

First, the Sunrisers Hyderabad edged out the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings in a four-way contest to land Cummins for Rs 20.5 crore—which broke Sam Curran’s record of Rs 18.5 crore that the Punjab Kings paid for the England all-rounder only last year.

Then a ‘ridiculous’ bid followed—according to Australia’s major cricket website cricket.com.au—when the Kolkata Knight Riders got senior pacer Starc for Rs 24.75 crore, which alone ate deep into their available purse of Rs 32.7 crore after releasing a large chunk of players from last season. Back in the Indian Premier League after a gap of eight years, the crafty 33-year-old left-arm speedster was the subject of a tug-of-war between the Mumbai Indians, the Delhi Capitals and KKR until the first two dropped out past the Rs 10 crore mark.