Suresh Raina column: Pat Cummins’ captaincy made the difference

From an Indian perspective, the ICC World Cup final was disappointing, but that’s what cricket is all about. Australia played better than India, you can’t complain about that. It was just one bad day at the office.

Australia won the toss, and they knew that dew would be the key factor. They restricted India to 240 and chased really well. What swung the game in Australia’s favour was Pat Cummins’ captaincy. The way he brought Glenn Maxwell into the attack to get the wicket of Rohit Sharma with a brilliant catch from Travis Head was very smart. Adam Zampa was great too, as was Cummins himself in dismissing Virat Kohli. They outplayed India and were very solid in their planning.

Another big factor was Australia’s fielding. I think they saved 30 to 40 runs. From ball one, they were saving a lot of singles and boundaries. There was Travis’s catch and some excellent work in the deep from David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne.