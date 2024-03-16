IPL: Can Pat Cummins make the Orange Army shine bright again?

It will be a crown of thorns for Pat Cummins, Australia’s all-conquering captain in recent times, when he leads out Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL lung opener against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens next Saturday (23 March). Expectations will be really high of the 2016 champions this time as they had been on a freefall for the last three seasons.

For a team which used to pride on their consistency despite lying low on the radar, the Orange Army often made news for the wrong reasons recently – be it the unceremonious sacking of their talismanic captain David Warner, chopping and changing of captains and support staff among other things. After having made amends in the last auction by breaking the bank for Cummins, the second highest buy in Dubai at an exorbitant Rs 20.50 crores, and acquiring Travis Head –Player of the Final in the 50-overs World Cup - they will want to reboot their campaign in the new season.

They wear a much more well-rounded look compared to last few years with the batting having more muscle with Head and Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order to be followed by the experienced Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and allrounder Abdul Samad. New Zealander Glenn Phillips can do some serious damage in the lower order, though his place in the playing XI may not be a certainty given the limitation on number of overseas players.

Over the years, Sunrisers had acquired a reputation of defending their smaller totals well – thanks largely to a canny Bhubaneshwar Kumar and leg spinner Rashid Khan. It was heartening to learn that ‘Bhuvi’ had been in a resurgent form in domestic cricket and their fast bowling unit will be one of the best on paper with Cummins in a leader’s role alongwith Kumar, South African allrounder Marco Jansen, the much talked about Umran Malik and left-arm N. Natarajan on stand bye.