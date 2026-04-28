IPL: How Shreyas Iyer the 'Sarpanch' loves to prove his critics wrong

There are no prizes for guessing that the glue holding the Punjab Kings, underachievers over the years despite assembling big names on board, has been their captain Shreyas Iyer along with head coach Ricky Ponting for the past two years. The results are showing: a runners-up finish last year after making the play-offs for the first time since 2014 and now staying unbeaten after seven matches to be on the cusp of back-to-back last four spots.

The only point they have lost so far is thanks to a rain-affected match—which reflects the team’s consistency and a new-found self belief that they are capable of turning a match around from anywhere. Their last game against Delhi Capitals on Saturday was a case in point when it looked that PBKS could be heading for their first-ever loss of the season after KL Rahul & Co set up one of the highest totals in IPL history with 264 runs.

However, PBKS kept their date with the highest IPL chase and the captain showed a flair in chasing with a fluent unbeaten 71 off 36 balls (total of 279 runs from seven matches on the eve of tonight's game). ‘’In my mind, I egged on myself by saying that we just need one run more from what they have scored,’’ the 31-year-old said as he continues to lead by example, having carved out an unit based on local talent, belief rather than big names and giving each of them a long rope—an ethos which must have had a buy-in from Ponting himself.