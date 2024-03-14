Mumbai Indians: Can Pandya step into the Rohit Sharma's shoes?

If Mumbai Indians were in the news over the last few months in the build-up to the IPL 2024, it was for the wrong reasons, with Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma at the helm.

That move created considerable negative vibes among fans. However, the five-time champions will be keen to show that's a thing of the past as they open their campaign against the Gujarat Titans—last year’s runners-up—in an away game on 24 March.

It could well be a battle of attrition at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium, where Pandya—who preferred a controversial trade-off to Mumbai after resurrecting his career with the Titans—will lead the charge against his very recent teammates.

However, the Mumbai paltan has enough experience and firepower in their ranks to gain an early momentum this season in their pursuit of the next title after 2020.

Top order and a couple of question marks

Pandya’s role as all-rounder isn't the only one under scrutiny. Every move he makes as captain will be compared with now-India skipper ‘Hitman’, who has created a Dhoni-like legacy for the franchise, leading them to five titles.

He will again be their go-to man at the top of the order, though.

Keeping him company will be Ishan Kishan, who ought to be hungry after being snubbed from the central contracts list. A profitable season with the bat and behind the stumps is the only way for this southpaw to press his claim to a spot in the T20 World Cup, now that Rishabh Pant is also back in the equation.