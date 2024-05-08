The Narine-Russell saga: Payback time for the Caribbean duo?

A tally of 452 runs sees Narine in third spot in the race for the Orange Cap now, and sixth in the Purple Cap chase with 14 wickets, not to speak of the feat of matching Russell’s feat of the maximum Player of the Match awards for the Knights (15).

Add to this the rare milestone of becoming only the third player in the league—after Ravindra Jadeja and Bravo, both Chennai Super Kings legends—to score more than 1,500 runs and 150-plus wickets.

Jadeja and Bravo—both genuine all-rounders—got most of their runs and wickets for the Yellove, neither has really been a one-franchise man like Narine.

Jadeja started off as a callow youngster for the Rajasthan Royals, Bravo was with the Mumbai Indians, before both went on to become legends of sorts in the CSK fold.

Narine, on the other hand, joined KKR in 2012 and immediately made an impact as they won their first crown.

Meanwhile, Russell’s breakout year in the franchise came a couple of seasons later, in 2014, after he moved to the KKR from the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils.

With the top half of the KKR batting lineup being hardly tested, barring a few occasions this year, Russell — along with last year’s ace finisher, Rinku Singh — has not had enough time with the bat in the middle. However, Russell's 64 off 25 deliveries against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in that lung opener at the Eden on 23 March was ever so typical of him!

He also seems to be the captain’s go-to bowler in tricky situations again — a trust Russell has rewarded with 13 wickets.