IPL 2024: What next after Hyderabad mayhem, a 300-plus total in T20s?

The day after, there must still be a sense of shock and awe among IPL fans about what they saw last night at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match tally of 523 runs the highest ever runs scored in one day in the IPL, but also in T20 history, beating the 517 runs in a match between South Africa and the West Indies.

A plethora of records fell by the wayside as the aggregate overtook the previous best of 469 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in 2010, Sunrisers’ 277 now the highest ever total by a team in IPL history, the highest number of sixes et al. ‘Insane’ is the word victorious Sunrisers skipper Pat Cummins used, and he was spot-on.

There is no doubt that the match propelled player of the match Abhishek Sharma back into the limelight after a couple of below par seasons, while Heinrich Klaasen is emerging as arguably the most destructive overseas batter on form in the post-Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers generation.

The question doing the rounds, however, is that a 300-plus total in this format, considered impossible until the other day, is very much round the corner, but will it make the IPL any more or less fascinating?