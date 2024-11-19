‘My retention wasn’t about money for sure’: Rishabh Pant ahead of IPL auction

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has revealed that his release from Delhi Capitals squad ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction was not about the money.

In his first public reaction since news broke that he was not retained by the franchise which he captained across three seasons, before missing the 2023 edition due to injury, Pant countered Sunil Gavaskar's suggestion that the move was due to a disagreement on the retention fees and that Delhi would want him back in the squad.

'My retention wasn’t about the money for sure, that I can say,' Pant wrote on X.