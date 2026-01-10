ODIs vs NZ: Pressure on captain Gill to talk with the bat after World T20 snub

The Indian cricket bandwagon is on the road again after a small yearend break. While all the media glare will be certainly on the Ro-Ko combine in the first of three-match ODI series against New Zealand at Vadodara on Sunday, captain Shubman Gill will be under the scanner as well after his snub from the T20 World Cup squad.

No wonder, the query was a no-brainer in his pre-match media conference at the western Indian city of the Gaekwads and in more recent times, made famous by the Pathan and Pandya brothers. Shubman, of course, parried it as the ‘selectors’ decision,’ but there is no mistaking the hurt after being named the vice-captain in the shortest format only months back for the Asia Cup in September.

‘’I respect the selectors’ decision. All the best to the team for the T20 World Cup," he told the media. ‘’I am where I have to be and whatever is written in my destiny no one can take that from me. A player always believes he will try his best for the country and the selectors have taken their decision,’’ he added.