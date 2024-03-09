BCCI introduces Rs 45 lakh incentive for Test cricket players

"Commencing from the 2022-23 season, the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' will serve as an additional reward structure on top of the existing match fee for Test matches, set at Rs 15 lakh," he further stated.

The incentives will be retrospective and would factor in players, who were part of Test cricket during the 2022-23 season.

How the math works

To put things in perspective, one can take the example of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who has appeared in all 10 Tests (World Test Championship final, 2 vs West Indies, 2 vs SA, 5 vs England) during the 2023-24 season.

Rohit will get Rs 1.5 core (Rs 15 lakhx10) in usual match fee and for giving priority to Test cricket, he will get another Rs 4.5 crore (RS 45 lakhx10).

Hence, his earnings from Test cricket alone would stand at Rs six crore.

Add to it, he has an annual retainership of Rs seven crore per season, which takes his earnings to Rs 13 crore.

This obviously excludes his match fees for playing ODIs (Rs 8 lakh per game) and T20Is (Rs 4 lakh per game) in a season.

The BCCI, in its explainer, has taken an average of nine Tests in a season. If someone has played less than 50 per cent of the games (4 or less in this case), then he will only get a standard match fee of Rs 15 lakh (for being in playing XI) and half that amount for reserves.