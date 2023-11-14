ICC World Cup semi-final: "Playing India at Wankhede the stuff of dreams," Rachin Ravindra says

That endearing gesture of Ravindra’s grandmother's, ostensibly a prayer to ward off the evil eye, may have provided a lot of praise and adoration for his 'sanskari' roots on social media.

However, the Indian fans are unlikely to provide him with as much indulgence at the Wankhede Stadium in the semi-final match tomorrow, 15 November.

At most of the nine venues where he has stepped out to bat — often as opening partner with Wellington Firebirds mate Devon Conway or at No.3 in Kane Williamson’s absence — Ravindra has been greeted with chants of "Rachin, Rachin". But it could be a very different story tomorrow, playing against home team India!

‘’It’s been pretty surreal and I must thank the crowd for all the support. I have visited Bengaluru several times as a kid and have great memories. It was a beautiful wicket to bat on,’’ Ravindra said in reference to the Kiwis' last league game against Sri Lanka.