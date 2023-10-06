ICC World Cup: Meet Rachin Ravindra, who turned heads against England

There were enough signs of quality, and intent, when young Rachin Ravindra scored a sparkling 97 to play a key role in New Zealand chasing down a 340-plus total in their warm-up game against Pakistan the other day. Not many, however, expected a jaw-dropping century on his World Cup debut so soon.

The 23-year-old’s 123 from 96 deliveries against an attack of England’s quality was so impactful that it became the talking point of the evening after empty stands at the Narendra Modi Stadium made for a lukewarm start to the marquee event earlier in the day. It tended to overshadow senior partner Devon Conway’s unbeaten 152, though Ravindra insisted he was ‘lucky’ to have the former as a partner during their record 273-run partnership for the second wicket.

For Ravindra, who made his ODI debut only in March this year, the match-winning innings was surely a watershed moment. In his debut outing against Sri Lanka, he scored a match-winning 49 to help his team win by 198 runs but in his 13 appearances so far, he did not quite set the stage on fire – until Thursday.