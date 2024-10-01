Ravi Ashwin: Touching Murali’s feat his just desserts

The unrelenting beast that India can be at home proved to be too much for Bangladesh in the end.

If there was a chance that Nazmul Hussain Shanto’s men could come out unscathed from the second Test in Kanpur, where more than two full days' play were lost to rain and inadequate drainage, it simply withered away against a quality attack.

It’s difficult to single out a performer in such a clinical team performance — and there were plenty.

There was Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring half centuries in both innings to maintain his phenomenal run since his Test debut last year.

There was Ravindra Jadeja reaching 300 Test wickets.

There was Akash Deep pressing his credentials for the Australia tour ahead.

However, it was a no brainer for the jury to select the Man of the Series — it was difficult to look beyond Ravi Ashwin.

Just ponder what the 38-year-old brought to the table series after series at home: