IND v SA 2nd Test: Onus on Rohit Sharma, a captain under siege, to bounce back

Since that fateful night in Ahmedabad in November 2023, nothing seems to have gone right for Rohit Sharma.

Till the World Cup final, the pundits regaled us with anecdotes about his ‘selfless cricket’ and his leadership with a human touch. But at the onset of the New Year, a peripheral former Indian cricketer (S. Badrinath) wants him replaced by Virat Kohli as Test captain.

‘’Why is (Kohli) not the captain of the Test team? I want to raise this valid question," Badrinath said.

"(Kohli) is a better Test batter. There is no comparison between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He is a big player in terms of Test cricket. He has scored runs everywhere. Why is he not leading and a weaker player?" he asked. "As far as I am concerned, (Sharma is) a weaker player who is not yet proven as an opener. He has been in and out. We can consider all of that. But I think Rohit Sharma has not proven himself as an opener outside India. Why is he there?’’

Surely, this former Tamil Nadu batter who has played in two Tests and seven ODIs is entitled to his own opinion on his Youtube channel—it would certainly give him a spike in views.