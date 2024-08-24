Shikhar Dhawan, Gabbar to his fans, ends a breezy innings

‘’It’s not like it is a tough decision for me,’’ Dhawan said in an interview with Hindustan Times. ‘’I am not even emotional. I don’t want to cry or something, but mostly it’s gratitude and love. I have spent most of my life playing cricket and I feel I’ve reached a stage where I want to rest now – from international and domestic,’’ said Dhawan, and one really cannot grudge him that.

‘’I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. As I bid farewell to my cricketing journey, I have peace in my heart. I played a lot for my country. I only say this to myself, that you don’t need to be upset about not playing for your country again, but be happy that you had the opportunity to do so,’’ he concludes his message.

There is a lot that this self-effacing character, whose signature celebration of thumping the leg and twirling the designer moustache had become a style statement over the years, had gone through on the personal front. Late last year, he was granted divorce from his wife of eight years, Melbourne-based Ayesha Mukherjee, while Dhawan slowly started slipping away from the radar for international selection despite being a prolific scorer at the domestic level.

One cannot help but feel that he was being taken for granted a little at times, being handed the captaincy of a second-string team to Sri Lanka during the pandemic and then being overlooked as a matter of convenience. His seniority as a player saw him being named captain of a number of IPL franchises that he has played for, the last one being with Punjab Kings, but Dhawan came across as someone who failed to crack the whip.