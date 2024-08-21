No contest likely as Jay Shah looks in pole position for ICC top job

It could be a matter of months before Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Indian Cricket (BCCI) and son of Union home minister Amit Shah, takes over as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The decks were cleared for a November takeover as incumbent ICC chief Greg Barclay of New Zealand announced on Tuesday that he would not stand for a third term, and no other cricket board is expected to rock the boat of big brother India by fielding a candidate.

Shah, set to be the youngest ICC chairman at 35 unless there is a major twist in the tale, heads what is financially the strongest cricket board in the game, and reportedly has the hot seat as his ultimate goal. He already has the support of England and Australia and claims to have the numbers as only a simple majority (nine out of 16 directors) is now required to push his candidature in the board of directors’ meeting once Barclay’s second term ends in November.

An ICC statement on Tuesday read: "ICC chair Greg Barclay confirmed to the Board that he will not stand for a third term and will step down from the post when his current tenure finishes at the end of November. Barclay was appointed as the Independent ICC Chair in November 2022, before being re-elected in 2022.