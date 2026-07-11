Shubman Gill’s meeting with Federer at Wimbledon breaks the internet

The men’s semi-final action at the Wimbledon 2026 on Friday had a surprise guest at the centre court in India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill. The stylish batter, now in England for the three-match ODI series against England starting from next week, soaked in the action in the company of Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali and later had a meeting with the Swiss master Roger Federer.

Social media went viral with photos and videos of Gill catching up with Federer, winner of eight Wimbledon titles and holder of 20 grand slam titles, at the VIP lounge of All England Club. An all-court master, Federer retired from competitive tennis in 2022 but had been a special guest to the hallowed courts every year since then.

Gill was one of the many prominent sports personalities invited, alongside Tendulkar and West Indies icon Brian Lara, to witness the high-stakes action at the All England Club. American actor Benedict Cumberbatch was also in attendance on the centre court on the 12th day - which saw Jannik Sinner despatching 24-time slam winner Novak Djokovic in straight sets while Alexander Zverev beat Arthur Fery to set up Sunday’s final.