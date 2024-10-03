T20: Will speed gun Mayank Yadav make his bow against Bangladesh?

A million-dollar question ahead of the India–Bangladesh T20 series, starting this Sunday (6 October) in Gwalior, is whether young speed gun Mayank Yadav will get a nod for any of the three matches scheduled.

His inclusion in the squad, irrespective of his chances of making the playing XI, has certainly infused a fair amount of curiosity value into what could have been just another bilateral series.

It was one of the genuine selection surprises as the Men in Blue look to shift gears from the 2-0 sweep of the last Test series to their first T20 series at home after becoming world champions in the Caribbean.

The slightly built fast bowler from Delhi has made heads turn in the IPL 2024, regularly clocking 150-plus in a series of matches and claiming seven wickets from four games — before breaking down.

However, the injury he picked up could well have been a blessing in disguise.

Yadav's arrival like a bolt from the blue sent the Indian media into an initial tizzy with cries for him to be fast-tracked into the national team. Since then, staying away from the action for over three months gave him and the strength and conditioning experts at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru just the right window to work on the areas that made the 23-year-old so injury-prone.

Now, it seems they have been able to increase his workload in phases, ramping up his fitness gradually.