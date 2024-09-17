Test series: Why is young Bangladesh tyro Nahid Rana making India wary?
Consistently hitting the 150 kmph mark since his arrival early this year, the 21-year-old has surely announced his arrival on the big stage
It’s difficult to recall if India had ever simulated a training session to prepare themselves against a quick bowler from Bangladesh, but then, head coach Gautam Gambhir is taking no chances.
The Indian camp has summoned a certain Gurnoor Brar, the 6 ft 4.5 in. paceman from Punjab, to their nets ahead of the Chennai Test — to prepare for Nahid Rana, the 21-year-old rookie pace sensation from across the border.
While Brar has never set the stage on fire in a first-class career only five matches old, the disconcerting pace and bounce that he generates with a high arm action has an uncanny similarity to Rana's.
The newcomer has added teeth to the Bangladesh bowling arsenal alongside the experienced likes of Taskin Ahmed & co., with a stirring performance that saw them record a historic sweep in the recent Test series in Pakistan.
A slippery customer, Rana burst on to the scene in a Test series against Sri Lanka only in March this year, and has consistently been breaching the 150 kmph mark since then.
He dismantled Pakistan in the second Rawalpindi Test with four wickets, including that of Shan Masood (captain), Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel in the second innings, handing his team a historic 2–0 clean sweep.
Speaking on the eve of their departure for India, Rana made it clear that he does not want to be in awe of the big-ticket names in the rival batting line-up — even if the names are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and K.L. Rahul.
‘’Obviously, we are well prepared for the India series. We have started training. The more we are prepared, the better we will be in execution during the matches,’’ Rana said in a video shared by Bangladesh Cricket on their X handle.
The historic Test series win in Pakistan has instilled a new self-confidence in the Tigers, a squad that was ridden by ego clashes a little more than a year back, turning in underwhelming performances across the last few World Cups.
They are touring India for a Test series only for the third time — the first since 2019 — but I strongly feel they will not be pushovers.
How did Nahid’s journey start?
Until about four years ago, Rana had never held a cricket ball in his hand.
It all started when his elder brother enrolled him in the Clemon Rajshahi Cricket Academy started by former Bangladesh Test captain Khaled Mashud, along with a few divisional cricketers. Rana made his first-class debut in October 2021 and quickly made a mark, taking 32 wickets in the following season.
A bag of wickets followed in the National Cricket League next season as Rana and Sumon Khan achieved a rare feat, both taking over 30 wickets.
This earned Rana a contract with Khulna Tigers in the Bangladesh Premier League. There, he caught the eye of the selectors and eventually fetched a national call-up for the Test side this year.
Speaking of Rana in an interview with the New Indian Express, his mentor and former international Alamgir Kabir revealed how he wanted to create a niche for himself rather than idolising a fast bowler. ‘’I once asked him whom he follows as a cricketer and his reply was unique: ‘Sir, I want to be Nahid Rana; why should I become like anyone else?’ The reply was surprising, but it was perfect as well. I also asked him to be natural and carve out his own path.’’
With 11 wickets from the first three Tests, Rana has already announced himself on the world stage. A good show against the powerful batting line-up of India, especially on the Chennai track which offers a fair bit of bounce early on, will make more heads turn!
