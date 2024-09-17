Test series: Why is young Bangladesh tyro Nahid Rana making India wary?

It’s difficult to recall if India had ever simulated a training session to prepare themselves against a quick bowler from Bangladesh, but then, head coach Gautam Gambhir is taking no chances.

The Indian camp has summoned a certain Gurnoor Brar, the 6 ft 4.5 in. paceman from Punjab, to their nets ahead of the Chennai Test — to prepare for Nahid Rana, the 21-year-old rookie pace sensation from across the border.

While Brar has never set the stage on fire in a first-class career only five matches old, the disconcerting pace and bounce that he generates with a high arm action has an uncanny similarity to Rana's.

The newcomer has added teeth to the Bangladesh bowling arsenal alongside the experienced likes of Taskin Ahmed & co., with a stirring performance that saw them record a historic sweep in the recent Test series in Pakistan.

A slippery customer, Rana burst on to the scene in a Test series against Sri Lanka only in March this year, and has consistently been breaching the 150 kmph mark since then.

He dismantled Pakistan in the second Rawalpindi Test with four wickets, including that of Shan Masood (captain), Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel in the second innings, handing his team a historic 2–0 clean sweep.