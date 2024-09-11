Bangladesh Test: How Yash Dayal came back after being down in the dumps

Remember Yash Dayal, the left arm fast bowler who got clobbered for five sixes in an over by Rinku Singh in an IPL game last year? The wheel seems to have turned a full circle for him as the soft-spoken Allahabad man finds himself in the 16-member Test squad named last week for the first Test against Bangladesh from 19 September.

It was a fateful last over in the match between Gujarat Titans, Yash’s erstwhile team, and Kolkata Knight Riders, which made Rinku an overnight hero and turned the 26-year-old bowler into a favourite subject for meme makers. Needless to add, he didn’t figure in any more games last season as the Dayal family still recall the trauma all of them had to undergo for days together.

Roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore to boost an almost anaemic pace attack for the 2024 season, Yash showed he had left the scars well behind to emerge as one of their most successful bowlers with 15 wickets from 14 matches at an economy rate of 9.15.

However, it’s his proven capabilities with the red ball in domestic cricket which apparently gave Yash the edge over T20 specialist Arshdeep Singh and Khaleel Ahmed for a Test call-up as the team management is also on the lookout for a left-armer for the Australia tour later this year.