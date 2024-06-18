T20 World Cup: Hectic Super 8 schedule not a problem for Rohit Sharma

The T20 World Cup tournament has, after a bit of a chequered run over the last two weeks in the US, finally moved lock, stock and barrel to some of the best-known locations in the West Indies.

The business end of the tournament will be held in its entirety in the Indies, now, with a double header kicking off the Super Eight stages on Wednesday, 19 June.

The Caribbeans and reigning champions England, the only two teams to have two World T20 titles apiece, will face off at St Lucia on the opening day of a tightly scheduled Super Eight stage. South Africa, meanwhile, take on surprise qualifiers USA in Antigua in the other game of the day.

As for Rohit Sharma’s men, who topped their group with some gritty contests despite sharing points with Canada due to a washout, they will play their first game against spunky Afghanistan on Thursday (20 June), followed by one against Bangladesh on 22 June, and then the highly billed clash against Australia on 24 June. This means three matches in five days, but Sharma says they are used to such hectic schedules these days.

“It’s going to be a little hectic, but we’re used to all of this. We travel a lot, we play a lot. So that’s never going to be an excuse,’’ the veteran said as his team sweated it out at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, home of Sir Gary Sobers, on Monday, 17 June.