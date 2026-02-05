T20 World Cup: Surya & Co ready to travel to Colombo for Pakistan game

The shadows of uncertainty over the highly billed 15 February league game between India and Pakistan cast a shadow at the Captains Day on Thursday—even before the T20 World Cup has begun. While Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav said they were mentally prepared to play the game, his counterpart Salman Ali Agha showed solidarity with Bangladesh and said ‘’it’s a pity’’ they are not present in the T20 showpiece.

Fielding the most obvious question about the Pakistan game in a media session in Mumbai at the BCCI House, Surya said India would travel to Colombo as planned and remain match-ready, even if Pakistan refuse to take the field. According to him, the onus of the situation does not lie with India. “Our mindset is very clear. We haven’t said no to playing them; they are the ones who’ve said no. Our flights are booked, and we are going to Colombo. Our fixtures are ready — first USA, then Canada, and then we are off to Colombo,” Suryakumar said.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) protocol mandates that even if there is a possibility of the rival team forfeiting the match, the Indian team will have to be present at the venue, complete all pre-match requirements such as training sessions and media commitments—and then await the instructions of the match referee should Pakistan fail to appear.