Yashasvi Jaiswal masters the gloom in the Indian camp

It took one magical innings from Yashasvi Jaiswal to lift all the gloom and uncertainty in the Indian camp on Friday, 2 February.

Any element of doubt—over the defeat in the first Test, no Virat Kohli to partner with or injuries to key players—was swept aside by the 22-year-old Mumbaikar with an unbeaten knock of 179, which advertised real character and a maturity beyond his years.

When did one last see an Indian batter, playing only his sixth Test, reach his second century with a massive six? And that too, after falling for 80 in the first Test due to a lapse in concentration against part-timer Joe Root. Social media went into a tizzy soon after the Mumbai cricketer reached three figures, with one of the best quips coming from IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore on their X handle: 'Nervous Nineties, what’s that?'

It was only Act I of what would follow through the rest of the day.